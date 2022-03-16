Medicinova (MNOV) Climbs 4.35% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNOV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Medicinova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) moved 4.35% Wednesday.

As of 11:53:01 est, Medicinova sits at $2.40 and has risen $0.1 per share.

Medicinova has moved 4.96% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 14.18% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Medicinova Inc

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova's pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin).

