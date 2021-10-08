Medicenna (MDNA) falls 3.23% to Close at $2.70 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDNA - Market Data & News Trade

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA) fell to close at $2.70 Thursday after losing $0.09 (3.23%) on volume of 135,020 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.82 to a low of $2.62 while Medicenna’s market cap now stands at $145,378,220.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Visit Medicenna Therapeutics Corp’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Moody's Sees Long-Term Economic Benefit to Fuller Racial Integration IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service