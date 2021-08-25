Medicenna (MDNA) falls 0.46% for August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDNA - Market Data & News Trade

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.19. After opening the day at $2.23, shares of Medicenna fluctuated between $2.25 and $2.14. 137,292 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 113,944. Tuesday's activity brought Medicenna’s market cap to $117,695,538.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Visit Medicenna Therapeutics Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Korea Moves To Ban Apple and Google From Forcing Developers To Use Their Payment Systems US Supreme Court Rules 'Remain in Mexico' Program Should Be Reinstated for Asylum Seekers President Biden Says Afghan Evacuation Is on Track for August 31 Deadline House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint After Reaching Compromise With Moderate Lawmakers