Medical Properties (MPW) Gains in Light Trading for March 29

Today, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) rose $0.55 to close Tuesday at $21.49.

The company began the day at $21.05 and shares fluctuated between $21.63 and $20.95 with 4,611,989 shares trading hands.

Medical Properties is averaging 5,222,872 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 10.08% YTD.

Medical Properties anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Medical Properties Trust Inc

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

