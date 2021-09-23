Medical Properties (MPW) falls 0.19% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPW - Market Data & News Trade

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW), a Birmingham, Alabama, company, fell to close at $20.62 Wednesday after losing $0.04 (0.19%) on volume of 5,874,054 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.94 to a low of $20.60 while Medical Properties’s market cap now stands at $12,283,334,000.

About Medical Properties Trust Inc

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

