MediaAlpha (MAX) Loses 8.92% on May 3

MediaAlpha Inc - Class A (NYSE: MAX) has lost $1.35 (8.92%) and sits at $13.81, as of 12:05:54 est on May 3.

128,410 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 0.53% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 9.83% over the last 30 days.

MediaAlpha expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About MediaAlpha Inc - Class A

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

