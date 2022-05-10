MediaAlpha (MAX) Loses 4.69% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAX - Market Data & News Trade

MediaAlpha Inc - Class A (NYSE: MAX) shares lost 4.69%, or $0.56 per share, as on 12:04:05 est today. After Opening the Day at $12.09, 242,239 shares of MediaAlpha have traded hands and the stock has traded between $12.09 and $10.80.

Already the company has a YTD change of 22.60%.

MediaAlpha anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About MediaAlpha Inc - Class A

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

