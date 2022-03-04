MedAvail (MDVL) falls 6.69% on Moderate Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDVL - Market Data & News Trade

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares fell 6.69%, or $0.0696 per share, to close Friday at $0.97. After opening the day at $1.01, shares of MedAvail fluctuated between $1.05 and $0.93. 82,329 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 103,219. Friday's activity brought MedAvail’s market cap to $31,875,849.

MedAvail is headquartered in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey..

About MedAvail Holdings Inc

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Visit MedAvail Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on MedAvail Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: MedAvail Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles