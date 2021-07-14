Medallia Inc (MDLA) gains 0.22% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDLA - Market Data & News Trade

Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) shares gained 0.22%, or $0.07 per share, to close Tuesday at $32.00. After opening the day at $31.68, shares of Medallia fluctuated between $32.27 and $31.40. 677,595 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,340,130. Tuesday's activity brought Medallia’s market cap to $5,074,890,528.

Medallia is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Medallia Inc

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

