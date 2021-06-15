Mechanical Technology, Inc. (MKTY) gains 5.4160% for June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKTY - Market Data & News Trade

Mechanical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTY) shares gained 5.4160% to end trading Monday at $8.37 per share - a net change of $0.43. Shares traded between $9.82 and $8.00 throughout the day.

About Mechanical Technology, Inc.

Based in Albany, New York, MTI Instruments, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is a global leader in non-contact measurement tools and condition-based monitoring systems with a growing customer base spanning more than 60 countries. MTI Instruments has a rich history in innovation for developing and manufacturing sensors and systems to help clients secure the highest level of accurate measurements in order to drive innovation, identify efficiencies and increase competitiveness. MTI Instruments provides comprehensive solutions to better address challenges and applications within numerous industries, including industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, transportation and R&D.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

