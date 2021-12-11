MDU (MDU) falls 0.18% in Active Trading on December 10

Today, MDU Resources Group Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MDU) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.18% decrease. MDU opened at $28.81 before trading between $28.92 and $28.54 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw MDU’s market cap fall to $5,785,475,979 on 1,197,041 shares -above their 30-day average of 946,910.

About MDU Resources Group Inc

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

