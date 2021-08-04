MDJM (MDJH) falls 0.21% in Light Trading on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDJH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MDJM Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: MDJH) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.21% decrease. MDJM opened at $4.52 before trading between $4.94 and $4.56 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw MDJM’s market cap fall to $54,595,446 on 7,725 shares -below their 30-day average of 38,357.

About MDJM Ltd

With branch offices in Tianjin, Chengdu, Suzhou, and Yangzhou, China, MDJH provides primary real estate agency services to real estate developer clients, as well as as-needed real estate consulting and independent training services. The Company also provides tourism development services, including real estate marketing and planning services, real estate agency services, and advertisement planning services.

