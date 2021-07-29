MDC Partners Inc. - Class A (MDCA) falls 2.39% for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDCA - Market Data & News Trade

MDC Partners Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares fell 2.39%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.72. After opening the day at $5.95, shares of MDC Partners fluctuated between $5.95 and $5.67. 126,215 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 285,787. Wednesday's activity brought MDC Partners’s market cap to $449,602,513.

MDC Partners is headquartered in New York, New York..

About MDC Partners Inc. - Class A

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As 'The Place Where Great Talent Lives,' MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

