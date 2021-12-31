McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) falls 0.34% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, McGrath Rentcorp Inc’s (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 0.34% decrease. McGrath Rentcorp opened at $79.68 before trading between $80.34 and $78.89 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw McGrath Rentcorp’s market cap fall to $1,922,267,911 on 57,279 shares -below their 30-day average of 100,963.

About McGrath Rentcorp

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

