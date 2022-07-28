McEwen Mining (MUX) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUX - Market Data & News Trade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) has already risen $0.34 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.60, McEwen Mining has moved 9.44% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 89.17% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for McEwen Mining investors.

About McEwen Mining Inc

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

