McDonald's To Launch Nationwide Loyalty Rewards Program in July

Image source: McDonald's Corp

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) will launch its first-ever loyalty program nationwide on July 8, the fast-food chain announced Tuesday.

As part of the program — which will be available exclusively through the McDonald’s app — members will earn 100 points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases.

Members can work toward 16 reward options, split up into four different tiers, and those who sign up will automatically receive 1,500 points after their first order using the program.

The company’s existing rewards program for coffee drinks ordered on its app will be rolled into the broader loyalty program, McDonald’s said. The newer program, however, will not be available on delivery orders.

The program will also incorporate a personal touch into the customer experience, CNBC reported. Employees will greet loyalty members by name as they pick up their orders and customers will also receive personalized emails that include upcoming deals tailored to them.

McDonald’s first announced its loyalty program last November as part of several new tech investments, including automated order taking and express pickup lanes for customers who placed digital orders.

According to Reuters, McDonald’s began testing the program in New England and Phoenix before expanding it to some customers last week in New York City.

Rival chains, including Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks Corp, Yum Brands’ Taco Bell and Wendy’s, all offer some type of rewards program for customers.

Executives at those chains have credited their programs for boosting sales and downloads of their apps, CNN reported.

_____

Source: Equities News