McCormick, (Non Voting) (MKC) Drops in Active Trading for May 2

McCormick & Co., Inc. (Non Voting) (NYSE:MKC) shares lost 2.62% today on 1,645,200 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,077,117 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $97.94 the company has a 50 day moving average of $99.95.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-30.

McCormick, (Non Voting) has moved 4.47% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on McCormick, (Non Voting) visit the company profile.

About McCormick & Co., Inc. (Non Voting)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

