McCormick, (Non Voting) (MKC) Drops 1.92% for April 22

Today, McCormick & Co., Inc. (Non Voting) (NYSE:MKC) fell $2 to finish the day Friday at $102.28.

The company began the day at $104.42 and shares fluctuated between $104.81 and $102.16 with 1,025,773 shares trading hands.

McCormick, (Non Voting) is averaging 1,259,108 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 8.33% YTD.

McCormick, (Non Voting) is set to release earnings on 2022-06-30.

About McCormick & Co., Inc. (Non Voting)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

