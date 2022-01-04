McAfee (MCFE) falls 0.16% on Moderate Volume January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCFE - Market Data & News Trade

McAfee Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: MCFE) fell to close at $25.75 Monday after losing $0.04 (0.16%) on volume of 1,402,621 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $25.78 to a low of $25.74 while McAfee’s market cap now stands at $4,703,456,246.

About McAfee Corp - Class A

McAfee Corp. is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

