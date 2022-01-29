Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) falls 3.85% in Light Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mayville Engineering Company Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MEC) stock fell $0.44, accounting for a 3.85% decrease. Mayville Engineering Company opened at $11.44 before trading between $11.58 and $10.56 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Mayville Engineering Company’s market cap fall to $224,599,542 on 69,535 shares -below their 30-day average of 101,052.

About Mayville Engineering Company Inc

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. MEC has developed long-standing relationships with its blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence. Its one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products.

Visit Mayville Engineering Company Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Mayville Engineering Company Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mayville Engineering Company Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years