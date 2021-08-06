Maxeon Solar (MAXN) falls 0.66% on Moderate Volume August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAXN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: MAXN) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 0.66% decrease. Maxeon Solar opened at $15.27 before trading between $15.78 and $14.96 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Maxeon Solar’s market cap fall to $514,357,335 on 333,110 shares -below their 30-day average of 482,055.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

