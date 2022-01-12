Matthews (MATW) falls 1.68% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MATW - Market Data & News Trade

Matthews International Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: MATW) shares fell 1.68%, or $0.6 per share, to close Tuesday at $35.22. After opening the day at $35.81, shares of Matthews fluctuated between $35.81 and $35.15. 58,595 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 120,655. Tuesday's activity brought Matthews’s market cap to $1,108,377,345.

Matthews is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania..

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build its clients' brands and consumers' desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

