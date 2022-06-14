Matson (MATX) Gains 6.91% on June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MATX - Market Data & News Trade

Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) has climbed $5.28 (6.91%) and sits at $82.42, as of 12:03:09 est on June 14.

250,087 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 19.23% over the last 5 days and shares lost 13.35% over the last 30 days.

Matson expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Matson visit the company profile.

About Matson Inc

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

