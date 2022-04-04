Matrix Service (MTRX) Gains 3.00% for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTRX - Market Data & News Trade

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 3.00% to $8.23 on April 4.

346,457 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 519,071 shares.

The company's stock has risen 6.25% so far in 2022.

Matrix Service shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Matrix Service Co.

Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

