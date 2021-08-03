Materion (MTRN) falls 0.65% to Close at $70.90 on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTRN - Market Data & News Trade

Materion Corp (NYSE: MTRN) shares fell 0.65%, or $0.46 per share, to close Monday at $70.90. After opening the day at $72.06, shares of Materion fluctuated between $73.00 and $70.30. 135,398 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 81,479. Monday's activity brought Materion’s market cap to $1,447,331,685.

Materion is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio..

About Materion Corp

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

