Materialise Nv (MTLS) falls 3.93% on Moderate Volume February 3

Today, Materialise Nv - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: MTLS) stock fell $0.79, accounting for a 3.93% decrease. Materialise Nv opened at $19.54 before trading between $20.16 and $19.23 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Materialise Nv’s market cap fall to $1,045,466,660 on 240,345 shares -below their 30-day average of 353,213.

About Materialise Nv - ADR

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

