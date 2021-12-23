Match - New (MTCH) falls 0.08% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTCH - Market Data & News Trade

Match Group Inc. - New (NASDAQ: MTCH), a Dallas, Texas, company, fell to close at $131.39 Wednesday after losing $0.1 (0.08%) on volume of 1,117,813 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $131.99 to a low of $129.02 while Match - New’s market cap now stands at $37,194,579,144.

Match - New currently has roughly 1700 employees.

About Match Group Inc. - New

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

