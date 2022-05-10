Matador Co (MTDR) Falls 2.66% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTDR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is trading 2.66% down.

The latest price, as of 12:06:00 est, was $45.58. Matador Co has fallen $1.23 over the previous day’s close.

752,233 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Matador Co has a YTD change of 25.18%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Matador Resources Co

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

