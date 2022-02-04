MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) gains 2.35% in Active Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCFT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MCFT) stock gained $0.62, accounting for a 2.35% increase. MasterCraft Boat opened at $27.00 before trading between $27.30 and $26.32 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw MasterCraft Boat’s market cap rise to $511,345,631 on 196,513 shares -above their 30-day average of 122,594.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

Visit MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021