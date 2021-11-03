Mastercard (MA) falls 1.67% for November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mastercard Incorporated - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: MA) stock fell $5.57, accounting for a 1.67% decrease. Mastercard opened at $335.13 before trading between $335.77 and $326.70 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Mastercard’s market cap fall to $320,172,445,496 on 5,375,305 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,270,997.

Mastercard employs around 18600 people with a head office in Purchase, New York.

About Mastercard Incorporated - Class A

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by mak