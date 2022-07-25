Mastec (MTZ) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTZ - Market Data & News Trade

Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has already fallen $-8.64 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $72.52, Mastec has moved 11.91% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 1.41% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Mastec investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:15 est.

About Mastec Inc.

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

