Masonite (DOOR) falls 3.18% to Close at $96.23 on February 10

Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) shares fell 3.18%, or $3.16 per share, to close Thursday at $96.23. After opening the day at $96.51, shares of Masonite fluctuated between $100.54 and $95.60. 162,298 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 189,765. Thursday's activity brought Masonite’s market cap to $2,288,249,128.

About Masonite International Corp

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

