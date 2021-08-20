Marsh & McLennan Cos., (MMC) gains 0.64% for August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: MMC) stock gained $0.98, accounting for a 0.64% increase. Marsh & McLennan Cos., opened at $152.38 before trading between $154.61 and $152.03 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Marsh & McLennan Cos.,’s market cap rise to $77,979,863,915 on 1,909,201 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,060,175.

About Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

Visit Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All