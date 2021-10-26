Marsh & McLennan Cos., (MMC) falls 0.26% to Close at $169.13 on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMC - Market Data & News Trade

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $169.13 Monday after losing $0.44 (0.26%) on volume of 1,476,491 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $171.13 to a low of $168.87 while Marsh & McLennan Cos.,’s market cap now stands at $85,392,953,421.

About Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

