Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Falls 2.70% for March 25

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) traded 2.70% down on March 25 to close at $1.08.

808,488 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,992,228 shares.

Marrone Bio Innovations is up 54.12% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection and plant health that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 500 issued and pending patents, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven®, Pacesetter®, Zelto® Jet-Oxide® and Jet-Ag® , with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company's product pipeline. MBI's Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

