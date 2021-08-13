Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) falls 0.40% in Light Trading on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VAC - Market Data & News Trade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC), a Orlando, Florida, company, fell to close at $146.56 Thursday after losing $0.59 (0.40%) on volume of 210,661 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $147.33 to a low of $143.90 while Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s market cap now stands at $6,259,120,040.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

