Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Drops 5.14% on July 6

Today Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is trading 5.14% down.

The latest price, as of 12:13:12 est, was $113.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has fallen $6.19 over the previous day’s close.

271,079 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has moved YTD 28.10%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

