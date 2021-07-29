Marlin Business Services (MRLN) falls 0.09% on Moderate Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRLN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Marlin Business Services Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRLN) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.09% decrease. Marlin Business Services opened at $22.83 before trading between $22.83 and $22.65 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Marlin Business Services’s market cap fall to $273,448,014 on 14,836 shares -below their 30-day average of 22,466.

About Marlin Business Services Corp

Marlin Business Services Corporation is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Its products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries.

