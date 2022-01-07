MarketAxess (MKTX) falls 1.50% to Close at $373.35 on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MKTX - Market Data & News Trade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares fell 1.50%, or $5.68 per share, to close Thursday at $373.35. After opening the day at $373.08, shares of MarketAxess fluctuated between $382.34 and $367.65. 231,378 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 245,933. Thursday's activity brought MarketAxess’s market cap to $14,197,187,428.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York, New York..

About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

