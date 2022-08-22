Market Movers: ZW Data Action (CNET) Loses 25.00% to Close at $0.76 August 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNET - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) lost $0.255 to end the day Monday at $0.76.

The company opened at $0.93 and shares fluctuated between $1.02 and $0.73 with 429,377 shares trading hands.

ZW Data Action is averaging 750,864 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 2.00% YTD.

ZW Data Action is set to release earnings on 2022-11-14.

ZW Data Action is set to release earnings on 2022-11-14.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the 'Company') offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies.

