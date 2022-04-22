Market Movers: UGI (UGI) Loses 1.93% to Close at $36.63 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UGI - Market Data & News Trade

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 1.93% to $36.63 on April 22.

1,032,839 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,564,565 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 17.79% so far in 2022.

UGI shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About UGI Corp.

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

