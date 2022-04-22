Market Movers: TransUnion (TRU) Loses 1.28% to Close at $90.00 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRU - Market Data & News Trade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares lost 1.28% today on 2,039,763 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,367,734 shares traded.

After closing today at $90.00 the company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

TransUnion is down 23.04% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TransUnion visit the company profile.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

