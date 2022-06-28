Market Movers: Torrid (CURV) Loses 5.77% to Close at $4.74 June 28

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 5.77% to $4.74 on June 28.

325,532 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 560,306 shares.

The company's stock dropped 49.09% so far in 2022.

Torrid shares have traded in a range between $4.33 and $33.19 over the past twelve months.

