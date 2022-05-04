Market Movers: TopBuild (BLD) Climbs 4.45% to Close at $193.48 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) rose $8.25 to end the day Wednesday at $193.48.

The company started at $185.00 and shares fluctuated between $194.33 and $182.57 with 367,471 shares trading hands.

TopBuild is averaging 243,677 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 32.87% YTD.

TopBuild is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TopBuild visit the company profile.

About TopBuild Corp

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

To get more information on TopBuild Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TopBuild Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins