Market Movers: Sprinklr Class A (CXM) Drops 12.25% to Close at $10.96 September 14

Shares of Sprinklr Inc Class A (NYSE:CXM) moved 12.25% lower on September 14 to close at $10.96.

2,553,632 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 471,352 shares.

Sprinklr Class A has moved 21.30% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-12-08.

