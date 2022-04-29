Market Movers: Sierra (BSRR) Sheds 3.93% to Close at $21.75 April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSRR - Market Data & News Trade

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 3.93% to $21.75 on April 29.

65,447 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 27,493 shares.

The company's stock dropped 15.88% so far in 2022.

Sierra shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Rocklin, California. In 2020, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

