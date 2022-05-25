Market Movers: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Drops 11.44% to Close at $1.78 May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYES - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) moved 11.44% lower on May 25 to close at $1.78.

292,811 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 520,099 shares.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 23.31% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Second Sight Medical Products Inc

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California.

