Market Movers: Seaboard (SEB) Loses 1.01% to Close at $4227.94 April 22

Today, Seaboard Corp. (NYSE:SEB) lost $43.26 to finish the day Friday at $4227.94.

The company opened at $4270.70 and shares fluctuated between $4334.00 and $4220.48 with 615 shares trading hands.

Seaboard is averaging 864 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 8.61% YTD.

Seaboard expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Seaboard Corp.

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company, primarily engaged in domestic pork production and processing and cargo shipping. Overseas, Seaboard is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, flour and feed milling, produce farming, sugar production and electric power generation.

