Market Movers: Salesforce.Com (CRM) Jumps 10.02% to Close at $156.30 November 10

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 10.02% to $156.30 on November 10.

8,725,841 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 7,244,155 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 44.10% so far in 2022.

Salesforce.Com shares have traded in a range between $136.04 and $309.90 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-29.

About Salesforce Inc

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

