Market Movers: Restaurant Brands (QSR) Loses 1.35% to Close at $60.53 April 21

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) shares have fallen 1.35% today on 725,277 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 943,794 shares traded.

After closing today at $60.53 the company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

Restaurant Brands has moved 2.07% so far this year.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

